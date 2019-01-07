Mad Hatter Guitar Products Announces the Terminator - TEN Pickup System

Mad Hatter Guitar Products is excited to introduce its newest Terminator System. Inspired through conversation with Steve Vai, the Terminator - TEN is the new pinnacle of Terminator Systems for Humbucker-Single-Humbucker (“HSH”)-equipped guitars. Check out an overview video above.

In standard operation mode, the Goes to Eleven Volume Pot is at 500k and the Terminator - TEN 5-Way Selector Switch has the following pickup combinations:

• Position One - Bridge Humbucker

• Position Two - Bridge Humbucker & Middle Single Coil

• Position Three - Bridge and Neck Humbuckers

• Position Four - Neck Humbucker & Middle Single Coil

• Position Five - Neck Humbucker

Engage the Terminator - TEN P/P Pot and turn your guitar into a Strat by changing the value of the Goes to Eleven Volume Pot from 500k to 250k. You now have the following pickup combinations with Terminator - TEN 5-Way Selector Switch:

• Position One - Bridge Humbucker Split

• Position Two - Bridge Humbucker Split & Middle Single Coil

• Position Three - Middle Single Coil

• Position Four - Neck Humbucker Split & Middle Single Coil

• Position Five - Neck Humbucker Split

With the Terminator - TEN, it's like having a Dual Humbucker Guitar and a Strat in one guitar. Like all Terminator systems, the Terminator - TEN includes all the components needed to bring the best out of your guitar, including a Switchcraft output jack, easy-to-read instructions, and world class customer support. Pricing starts at $94.99.

Mad Hatter Guitar Products also carries a full line of accessories that include guitar straps, instrument cables, guitar picks, and t-shirts.

For more, head over to madhatterguitarproducts.com.