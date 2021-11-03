Mammoth WVH announces “Young Guns” co-headline US tour with Dirty Honey

Mammoth WVH and fellow LA rockers Dirty Honey will join forces for a co-headline tour of the US, kicking off in January next year.

Dubbed the Young Guns Tour, it follows both band’s summer stints in support of some of rock’s biggest names – Wolfgang WVH with Guns N’ Roses and Dirty Honey with Black Crowes.

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH only played their first show in July, before joining GNR’s stadium tour just four days later and set off on a three-month stint around the US.

Wolfgang Van Halen was later invited onstage with the band for a raucous rendition of Paradise City at one of their final performances, in Hollywood, FL on October 2.

Dirty Honey have been around a little longer, forming in 2017. They have previously supported Guns N’ Roses and The Who, but they went down a storm on tour with the Black Crowes this summer.

The Young Guns tour will kick off in Chicago, IL at House of Blues on January 21 and will see the two bands play venues across the country, before concluding March 5 at Fantasy Casino in Indio, CA.

Tickets for the dates go on sale November 5 and you can check out the full list of dates below. Head to the Young Guns Tour site to buy tickets and merchandise.

January 2022

21 House of Blues, Chicago, IL

22 The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

24 The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

25 Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

26 The Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, OH

28 State Theatre, Portland, ME

29 Big Night Live, Boston, MA

30 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

February

1 Webster Hall, New York, NY

2 Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

4 Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

5 The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

6 The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

8 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

9 Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

11 Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

12 The Plant, Dothan, AL

15 The Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

16 House of Blues, Dallas, TX

18 Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

20 Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

21 The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

22 Revolution, Boise, ID

24 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

25 House of Blues, Las Vegas, NV

March