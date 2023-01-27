Watch Måneskin’s Thomas Raggi trade licks with Tom Morello in fiery Gossip performance on The Tonight Show

Tom Morello joined Måneskin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night for a high-energy performance of their recent collaborative single, Gossip.

With Morello wielding his long-serving ‘Sendero Luminoso’ Telecaster and Thomas Raggi on his ’63 Fender Relic Strat, the guitarists double up on the track’s angular riff throughout the performance.

But the song’s highlight is an extended solo section, which sees Morello tackle his album leads, with a brief pentatonic flurry and DigiTech Whammy squeals, before Raggi takes centre stage to deploy a run of off-the-cuff, octaver-fattened licks of his own.

Raggi’s soloing style takes its cues from his classic-rock heroes, which include Slash, Jimmy Page and, in particular, John Frusciante.

“One of my biggest influences is John Frusciante from the Chili Peppers,” he told Guitar World last year. “I paid a lot of attention to the way he could play rhythm and lead with such feel and creativity. He’s just sick.”

Måneskin released their third album, Rush!, last week, which features Gossip alongside singles Mammamia, Supermodel and The Loneliest.