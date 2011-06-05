Manraze Set to Release New Album This Summer

Manraze are like a mixture of dangerous chemicals; the London-based alternative/nuwave rock band is equal parts top-notch guitarist, rudeboy rock drummer and badass bassist.

The band was formed by Phil Collen of Def Leppard and features Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols on drums and Simon Laffy, the bassist from Collen's former glam-band, Girl.

The band's sophomore album, punkfunkrootsrock, will be released Aug. 2 via Rocket Science Ventures. The first single from the album, “Over My Dead Body,” is available on iTunes now. Check out a stream of the new song right here, and watch the official "Manraze is Back!!!" video below for more Manraze info.

punkfunkrootsrock track listing: