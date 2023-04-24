Legacy of iconic UK gear store Mansons Guitar Shop secured as the site is taken over by another guitar seller

The site of Mansons Guitar Shop – a beloved gear retailer in Exeter, UK, that has ties to some of the biggest names in the music world – will remain a guitar store after its premises were purchased by another guitar seller.

In February, it was reported that Mansons itself would be closing after more than three decades, with co-owners Hugh Manson and Adrian Ashton announcing their decision to step down with the store’s lease set to run out in June this year.

At the time, Manson and Ashton voiced their hopes that a new owner could be found, but admitted that such an outcome would be nigh-on impossible owing to the disastrous economic climate following the short tenure of prime minister Liz Truss.

Now, though, Mansons has finally found a suitor for the shop’s premises, with fellow Exeter store Life Guitars Co. set to move into Mansons Guitar Shop later this year.

Announcing the news in a statement on Facebook, Life Guitars Co. said, “Huge Announcement: A New Era for Life Guitars Co! We are incredibly excited to announce that from May 15 onwards, we will be calling the current premises of Mansons Guitar Shop in McCoys Arcade our new home.

“We have been in discussions with Hugh and Adrian (the owners of Mansons) since they announced their retirement earlier in the year and they’ve been instrumental and supportive in helping to make this exciting transition a reality.

“We look forward to keeping the passionate flame of guitar excellence burning bright in that building for many years to come!”

A post shared by Mansons Guitar Shop (@mansonsguitarshop) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

During its time, Mansons Guitar Shop was a mainstay of the UK’s gear retail scene, and sold gear to the likes of John Paul Jones – who attended the store’s grand opening – Dave Grohl and Matt Bellamy, the latter of whom would go on to become the majority owner of Manson Guitar Works in 2019.

Joe Bonamassa, Noel Gallagher, Hank Marvin and Steve Howe were also customers at the shop.

Stepping into such historic premises, vintage instrument seller Life Guitars Co. has vowed to bear Mansons’ torch with a specific emphasis on sustainability. The firm described the Mansons site as “the standard bearer for what a premium guitar shop should look, feel and sound like."

Life Guitars Co. was established in 2020 with a vision to “breathe new life into old and used guitars, amps and effects pedals.” It works to repair, restore and upcycle second-hand equipment in an effort to reduce waste and decrease the environmental impact that guitars have.

“It is a huge honor to be moving into the space previously occupied by the incredible Mansons Guitar Shop team,” said Life Guitars Co. co-founder Joff Alexander-Frye.

“Most of our team bought their first ever guitars there and we deeply respect their legacy and what they have worked so hard to build over the last three decades.

New owners of the Mansons Guitar Shop site, Joff Alexander-Frye and Dan Frye (Image credit: Life Guitars Co.)

“We will do everything within our power to keep the fire and passion for guitar excellence burning bright in that location for the next 30 years and beyond.”

Of the site’s new custodian, Adrian Ashton commented, “I’m delighted to see Life Guitars, with their genuine approach to sustainability, the environment and upcycling, bring this fresh approach to guitar buying and selling in our former premises.

“The existing space will suit their goals and ambitions perfectly and knowing how many of our customers enjoyed the feel and vibe of a cool pre-owned or vintage instrument, this expansion will make them a destination store of pre-owned instruments in the South West.”

Mansons Guitar Shop will continue to operate until April 29, with Life Guitars Co. set to reopen the store’s doors on May 15. They'll even be retaining Mansons' phone number in an effort to give both company's customers "uninterrupted service" once the changeover takes place.

Visit Life Guitars Co. (opens in new tab) for more information.