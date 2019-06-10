Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy Acquires Manson Guitar Works, Gifts Tom Morello a Custom-Made Model

Muse’s Matt Bellamy has been a staunch user of various models from the Manson Guitar Works line, including several of his own signature designs, for more than two decades. Now, Bellamy has acquired a majority share of the U.K.-based company.

“I’m excited to be taking ownership of Manson Guitar Works and developing its potential in the future,” Bellamy said in a statement. “Having played Manson Guitars since I was able to co-design my first custom guitar I have the best insight into the products.”

Luthier and brand founder Hugh Manson will remain a consultant to the company while transitioning into semi-retirement.

Perhaps to celebrate the acquisition, Bellamy also recently presented Tom Morello with a custom-made Manson. “[Tom Morello] has been a huge inspiration to me growing up, a guitar legend,” Bellamy said in an Instagram post. “Proud to be able to give him a guitar I had made inspired by his playing and his message. Thanks for joining us on this UK tour, it’s been a blast!”