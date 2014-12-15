Marilyn Manson Premieres New Song, "Deep Six"

Marilyn Manson has premiered a new track, "Deep Six," and you can hear it below.
The song is from his new album, The Pale Emperor, which will be released January 19 via Manson's own label, Hell, etc.
Here's the track listing:
- 01. Killing Strangers
- 02. Deep Six
- 03. Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge
- 04. The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles
- 05. Warship My Wreck
- 06. Slave Only Dreams To Be King
- 07. The Devil Beneath My Feet
- 08. Birds Of Hell Awaiting
- 09. Cupid Carries A Gun
- 10. Odds Of Even
- 11. Day 3 (deluxe edition only)
- 12. Fated, Faithful, Fatal (deluxe edition only)
- 13. Fall Of The House Of Death (deluxe edition only)