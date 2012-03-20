Marilyn Manson Teams with Johnny Depp for Carly Simon Cover

No, I didn't just pick three random names out of a hat to write that headline; it really happened.

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson has joined forced with film star Johnny Depp — perhaps best known for Ninth Gate, Nick of Time and The Man Who Cried — for a cover of the Carly Simon hit, "You're So Vain."

According to MTV News, the two have been friends since meeting on the set of the TV series 21 Jump Street. Manson said the duo had wanted to collaborate musically for some time and decided to go with a song that the pair felt was "ironic for each other."

"He played drums and lead guitar, and I played guitar and sang," Manson said. "It's a bonus track on my new record and the video will probably be us looking at each other in a mirror."

The track is set to appear on Manson's new album, Born Villain, which is due out April 30. You can listen to Manson's new single, "No Reflection," below.