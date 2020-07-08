Mark Hoppus uses The Last of Us Part II’s virtual guitar to play Blink-182’s Dammit

We recently reported that the PlayStation game The Last of Us Part II incorporates a special feature that allows players to use a touchpad to have the main character, Ellie, strum and fingerpick various chords on an acoustic guitar.

As gamers quickly figured out, it’s also possible to play real-world classics on the virtual guitar from the likes of the Beatles, Metallica, the Eagles and more.

As it turns out, one of those gamers is Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus, who recently used the in-game guitar to play his own band’s 1997 breakthrough hit, Dammit (now if he could have only figured out a way to get Ellie to help him out on the lyrics…)

You can check out the video, streamed on Hoppus’s Twitch channel, above.

In other The Last of Us Part II guitar news, the game’s merch line also includes two genuine Taylor acoustics – a special edition 314ce and a GS Mini.