Mark Morton Shares New Song, “Save Defiance,” Featuring Myles Kennedy

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a new song, “Save Defiance,” from his upcoming debut solo album, Anesthetic. You can check out the track, which features Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy, as well as Alice in Chains' Mike Inez on bass and Korn's Ray Luzier on drums, above.

Said Morton, "Myles was our first and only choice for 'Save Defiance.' He's such a tremendous talent and a remarkably down-to-earth and humble dude. Even before the instrumental pre-production demo was finished, we knew we were going to ask Myles to sing on it. We felt like it was a perfect fit for his voice. He dug the track and made it his own. I'm grateful to have had the chance to work with him."

Added Kennedy, "Having the opportunity to work with Mark was a really cool experience. I'd been a fan of his work with Lamb of God for a long time so I was honored when he asked if I wanted to sing on his record. Mark did a great job creating a track that would be inspiring for me to sing over. The first time I heard the music, a melody and lyric popped into my head. The creative process felt pretty effortless. I am really happy with how the song turned out overall."

Anesthetic will be released on March 1 via WPP Records and Spinefarm Records. Morton also recently announced initial tour dates in support of the album. His band for the shows will feature Bad Wolves and ex-God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle, Sons of Texas singer Mark Morales and bassist Nick Villarreal and drummer Art Cruz, who has played with Prong and Winds of Plague.

The outing will also feature co-headliners Light the Torch and support from Moon Tooth.

You can check out the full tour itinerary here.