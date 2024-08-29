“He’s like, ‘What color do you like?’ I said, ‘Black.’ The next day, he brings me a black Wolfgang. It’s one of my prized possessions”: Mark Tremonti on how Eddie Van Halen supported him during his early Creed years

A young Tremonti was supporting Van Halen in the late 1990s, and came away with a guitar gifted to him by Eddie

Mark Tremonti and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Redferns / Getty Images)

Mark Tremonti has recalled how Eddie Van Halen took him under his wing – and gifted him an electric guitar – during his early Creed days, which gave the young musician a huge boost as he navigated the first years of his career.

Creed supported Van Halen for two shows in 1998, with Tremonti and co supporting the release of Van Halen III. Eddie liked what he saw and singled out the guitarist, who was in his early 20s at the time, for praise.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.