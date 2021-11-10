PRS marks the 20th anniversary of its relationship with Mark Tremonti with striking new line of hand-painted guitars

Mark Tremonti has been with PRS for a long time – 20 years now, if you can believe that.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their relationship with the Alter Bridge electric guitar player, the esteemed Maryland company has unveiled an extremely limited-edition run of Tremonti signature guitars, each hand-painted by artist Joe Fenton.

Only 20 models will be made, with each numbered axe sporting the signatures of Fenton and Tremonti, as well as brand head honcho Paul Reed Smith.

The new line of one-of-a-kind electrics also marks the latest link-up between the Creed guitarist and the artist, both of whom initially collaborated way back in 2013 when Fenton created Tremonti’s first-ever custom-painted guitar.

That guitar, dubbed “the Fenton”, was first delivered in 2014 and only makes public appearances for special tour dates and photoshoots.

Of his relationship with the brand – and the stunning new guitars – Tremonti commented, “Working with PRS for the last 20 years has been one of the great honors of my career, and we wanted to celebrate that partnership with something really distinctive.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

“Joe’s artistry was an immediate choice for me,” he added. “I love the guitar he painted for me – I play it all the time – and making more of these together is really special.”

Aside from the striking new body art, each model comes equipped with Tremonti’s stock specs, meaning a 25” scale length, 22 frets, Pattern Thin neck profile and adjustable stoptail bridge all make the cut.

“Creating a design for a guitar is really enjoyable,” said Fenton. “PRS guitars are a work of art in themselves. I approached designing each guitar as if I was embellishing a jewel with the shape of the guitar informing the final design.”

The commemorative models will only be available from a select list of retailers in the US – including Guitar Center, American Musical Supply and Sweetwater – as well as a limited list of online outlets around the world, such as Peach Guitars in England and GuitarGuitar in Scotland.

For a full list of retailers, and to find out more about the limited-edition PRS Mark Tremonti guitars, head over to PRS.