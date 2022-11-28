Watch Mark Tremonti give away his guitar to a young disabled fan

Mark Tremonti has shared footage of one of his “happiest moments on stage”, in which he gives his guitar to a young disabled fan who was watching the show from the front row.

The heart-warming moment occurred at the band's Milan date at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago in Italy on November 25. The footage shows the guitarist point out the fan and hand his electric guitar to the crew to pass on to her.

Fortunately, they are able to go one further and soon manage to lift her over the barrier, so she can receive the instrument to widespread applause. The band's security then lift the delighted young fan on to the stage, where she gets a hug from Tremonti and an onstage view of the audience, including her family below.

A post shared by Mark Tremonti (@markttremonti) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Posting on Instagram, the guitarist wrote: “I just have to share one of my happiest moments on stage. I hope she loves the guitar as much as we loved giving it to her. Thanks for such an awesome night Milan!!”

Members of the fan’s family, who say she is called Eleonora, have since commented on Tremonti’s post (opens in new tab), thanking the guitarist for his generosity.

Tremonti’s family welcomed a daughter, Stella, with additional needs in 2021. Then in May 2022, the songwriter released an album of Frank Sinatra covers in aid of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

“I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome,” said Tremonti at the time. “This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life.”

Watch the full video footage of Tremonti’s onstage gesture above.