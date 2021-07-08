Tremonti announce new album Marching in Time, promise “thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies”

Tremonti – the band conceived and fronted by Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti – have announced their fifth studio album, Marching In Time.

While the band's previous effort, 2019's A Dying Machine, was a concept album with a continuous story, the new effort takes the listener on 12 individual journeys, “drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song”.

Released via Napalm Records, the album promises to see Tremonti “fusing uncompromising thrash-induced fret fireworks, wrecking ball grooves, and searing melodies all at once to present a definitive sonic statement”. It is produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

We've heard no word on the album's first single as of yet, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Marching In Time arrives September 24, and is available to preorder now. Check out its tracklisting below.

A World Away Now And Forever If Not For You Thrown Further Let That Be Us The Last One Of Us In One Piece Under The Sun Not Afraid To Lose Bleak Would You Kill Marching In Time

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Additionally, Tremonti will hit the road ahead of the album's release, with a US stint commencing September 3 in Pryor, Oklahoma at Rocklahoma Festival and wrapping up Orlando, Florida on September 26. A full list of dates can be seen below.