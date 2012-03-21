Mark Tremonti Unveils Cover Art for Debut Solo Album, 'All I Was'

Alter Bridge/Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti is at long last putting the final touches on his debut solo album, which has been given the title All I Was. Tremonti has now unveiled the cover art for the album, which can be seen below.

As for what fans can expect, Tremonti has gone on record as saying the album would be heavier than anything from Creed or Alter Bridge, and that fans can expect more guitar solos than ever.

"Most of the stuff is more up-tempo and heavy-riffing though," Tremonti recently told ARTISTdirect. "I had to write 11 solos for this record so it took me a long time. There's lots of soloing."

Tremonti will also be handling vocal duties on the album, marking the first time the guitarist has taken on lead vocals for a record.

"I've always been a songwriter, so I've sung while I was playing," he said in a recent interview with IHeartGuitarBlog.com, "but I write in my falsetto, so I'm hitting very high notes and all over the place, but I've always had a low range, so for my solo stuff I tune it way down. Y'know, I just never had the confidence before."

All I Was is tentatively due sometime in late spring/early summer.