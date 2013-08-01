Marshall Introduces Hanwell Limited Heritage Colourways Home Audio Speakers

Over the years, Marshall has produced limited-edition amps for some very special artists and occasions.

Hanwell Limited Heritage Colourways pays tribute to that tradition, with three colorways dedicated to those vintage collectors’ items. Available in Cream, Purple and Green, this version of the Hanwell home-audio loudspeaker (for home music devices) is available in John Varvatos stores and other select retailers for $800.

While the color of the vinyl varies, every Hanwell in this collection features a gold-script logo and gold piping on the front of the cabinet, which is draped with a vintage-inspired fret grille cloth. All Hanwells feature an analog power switch, volume knob and bass and treble controls for custom tuning. Each comes complete with a coiled double-ended stereo cable with two 3.5-mm plugs for easy connection to your music device.

These limited edition products are intended to be standout pieces in your Marshall collection, with only a handful produced in each color. Each item in this line comes with a commemorative badge celebrating Marshall’s 50th anniversary.

For more about Marshall, visit marshallamps.com.