Marshall Tucker Band Guitarist Stuart Swanlund Dead at 54

AP is reporting that Marshall Tucker Band guitarist Stuart Swanlund has died at age 54.

Swanlund recently took a hiatus from his work with the Marshall Tucker Band, who are best known for 1977's "Heard It in a Love Song." The South Carolina native was taking time off to deal with "unspecified health problems."

"Even with those issues, Stuart’s enthusiasm onstage never wavered," said fellow Marshall Tucker Band member Doug Gray. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Stuart’s family and those who knew him. We have lost a great friend."

Speaking on his Facebook page, Gray spoke out to his old friend, telling him to "testify with that slide guitar in that band you will be joining!"

Swanlund's funeral is set for Saturday, August 11 in Boiler Springs, South Carolina.