Martin expands its offset SC range with new ziricote, koa and burst models

Martin has unveiled three fresh SC acoustic guitar models for 2022: the SC-10E, SC-13E Special and SC-13E Special Burst.

There are a number of universal specs across the three models. As expected, each six-string sports the SC’s unique offset body shape, and makes use of Martin’s bolt-on Linear DoveTail neck joint, which caters to those seeking easy access to the upper echelons of the fretboard.

Each model also features the brand’s Tone Tension X-Bracing system, ebony fingerboards, and, according to Martin, Select Hardwood necks.

There are, unsurprisingly, a number of model-specific specs that need to be discussed, not least in tonewood and electronics departments.

You can find out all you need to know about Martin’s new acoustics by casting your gaze below.

Martin SC-10E

Image 1 of 2 Martin SC-10E (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 2 Martin SC-10E (Image credit: Martin)

First up is the more affordable SC-10E, which is composed from a solid Sitka spruce top and koa fine veneer back and sides. The $1,299 instrument has also been treated to black body binding, a satin finish and a rosette comprising black sparkle acrylic and white mother of pearl.

Elsewhere, the High-Performance Taper Select Hardwood neck arrives with Martin’s patented Sure Align system that aims to grant unprecedented access via the linear dovetail neck joint and prominent cutaway.

Black open-gear tuners, an ebony fretboard and tuner-equipped Fishman MX-T electronics also make the cut, as does Martin’s Sitka spruce Tone Tension X-Brace architecture.

The SC-10E is available now.

Martin SC-13E Special

Image 1 of 2 Martin SC-13E Special (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 2 Martin SC-13E Special (Image credit: Martin)

The SC-10E is joined by the slightly soup’d-up SC-13E special, which flashes elegant ziricote fine veneer gloss back and sides and a Sitka spruce top. Other standout specs include an upgraded pickup system – the LR Baggs Element, to be precise – and skeleton-style open-gear tuners.

Additional gravitas arrives in the form of white binding, an aperture design multi-stripe rosette and a compensated white Tusq saddle, which is paired with an ebony bridge. Again, Martin’s Tone Tension X Brace system is used.

It's also worth mentioning the 25.4" scale length, white Corian nut, 20-fret ebony fingerboard and High-Performance Taper neck profile.

Martin's SC-13E Special is available now for $1,799.

Martin SC-13E Special Burst

Image 1 of 2 Martin SC-13E Special Burst (Image credit: Martin) Image 2 of 2 Martin SC-13E Special Burst (Image credit: Martin)

Last but certainly not least is the SC-13E Special Burst – a burst-finished version of the above guitar.

In terms of build, it’s identical to the SC-13E Special. To recap, that's a Sitka spruce top, ziricote fine veneer back and sides and a Select Hardwood neck. It also comes equipped with LR Baggs Element electronics, a Tone Tension X Brace design and skeleton open-gear tuners.

The only difference, really, is the appearance of a two-tone sunburst colorway.

Martin's SC-13E Special Burst is now available for $1,999.

To find out more, visit Martin.