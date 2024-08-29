“David was a patriot and he believed deeply in this great experiment of ours. It's important that you vote”: Martin unveils its latest ‘Rock the Vote’ guitar in partnership with David Crosby’s estate – encouraging young players to vote

Martin has announced a surprise acoustic guitar drop by unveiling the D-11E 'Rock the Vote', which is designed to “inspire young people to get involved in our democracy”.

The instrument was designed in collaboration with David Crosby’s estate, artist Robert Goetz, and Rock the Vote – a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of young registered voters across the US.

The three parties hope to spin an inspirational story with the guitar and what it represents.

“David was a patriot,” says Martin boss, Chris Martin IV. “He believed deeply in this great experiment of ours, and his passion for voting is something we wanted to honor and continue.”

The guitar follows the D-16E Rock the Vote that was launched ahead of the 2020 US Election, carrying the same message of the value of political participation.

The build unites American sycamore satin back and sides with a spruce gloss top that boasts Goetz’s bold artwork of Crosby himself. Its dreadnought size and 000 dimensions, meanwhile, offer a “powerful protective sound and comfortable depth”.

(Image credit: Martin)

The D-11E also features an L.R. Baggs M80 soundhole pickup and Luxe by Martin Kovar strings, which are said to last longer than standard string sets and pack a unique, frequency-balanced tone.

“Kovar is a unique alloy of two ferromagnetic metals, nickel and cobalt, not found in conventional phosphor bronze strings,” Martin explains. “It’s the ideal pairing for players seeking warm, authentic amplified tones in any performance setting.”

The limited-edition release coincides with Martin making a $5,000 donation to Rock the Vote.

“I believe it’s our responsibility as citizens to participate in our democracy,” Martin continues. “It's important that you register, it's important that you vote.”

At $1,649, it’s not the most expensive Martin acoustic on the market, but nor is it the cheapest. While it represents a good cause, it remains to be seen whether a premium acoustic guitar with the artwork of a musician – though a huge player in the counterculture movement of the 1960s – from a bygone era will catch the attention of young American players.

That being said, it is far cheaper than the $2,799 asking price of its predecessor, and its return to market suggests that the guitar did sell.

Head to Martin to learn more about the Martin D-111 Rock the Vote guitar.

Visit US.gov to register to vote.