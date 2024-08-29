“David was a patriot and he believed deeply in this great experiment of ours. It's important that you vote”: Martin unveils its latest ‘Rock the Vote’ guitar in partnership with David Crosby’s estate – encouraging young players to vote

The dreadnought looks to push a long-lasting message of the power of democracy

Martin D-11E Rock the Vote guitar
(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has announced a surprise acoustic guitar drop by unveiling the D-11E 'Rock the Vote', which is designed to “inspire young people to get involved in our democracy”.

The instrument was designed in collaboration with David Crosby’s estate, artist Robert Goetz, and Rock the Vote – a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of young registered voters across the US.

