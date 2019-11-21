Show your enthusiasm for the electoral process with this David Crosby-emblazoned Martin guitar

Martin has collaborated with David Crosby and artist Robert F. Goetzl on an, um, eye-catching new special-edition acoustic guitar aimed at getting Americans to rock (or at least strum) the vote.

Features on the D-16E Rock the Vote Special Edition include satin-finished sycamore back and sides and a Sitka spruce gloss top. There’s also a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard and Fishman Matrix VT Enhance NT2 electronics.

And then, of course, there’s the artwork, which includes, among other things, the Statue of Liberty, part of the preamble to the Constitution and not one but two images of Croz.

“My hope is that this guitar will inspire people to register to vote and exercise this fundamental and important right,” said Martin Chairman and CEO Chris Martin.

And if the Rock the Vote guitar still doesn’t have enough visual pop for ya, perhaps one of these special edition Martins will do the trick.

The D-16E Rock the Vote Special Edition is available for $2,799. For more information, head to Martin.