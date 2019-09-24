Martin honors Johnny Cash with all-black DX acoustic guitar

Martin has unveiled the DX Johnny Cash, an all-black, mid-priced acoustic guitar that commemorates the Man in Black.

Cash was famously the recipient of the first ever black-finished Martin model when he requested a black-lacquered D-35 in the early-’70s, and this new model pays tribute to that iconic look.

Johnny’s son, John Carter Cash, was involved in the design of the new instrument, which features a Dreadnought body shape with jet-black high-pressure laminate top, back and sides.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Other unique touches include a custom fingerboard inlaid with stars and the ‘CASH’ logo, with Cash’s signature appearing on the rosette and label.

Fishman MX electronics and a ‘CASH’ embroidered gigbag are also included.

The DX Johnny Cash is available now for $799 - head over to Martin Guitar for more.