Martin partners with pop superstar Shawn Mendes for 000JR-10E Custom Signature Edition acoustic guitar

Martin has teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes for its latest signature model, the 000JR-10E Custom Signature Edition.

The guitar itself is inspired by Mendes’s own vintage Martin acoustic guitar, but has been souped-up with personal aesthetic appointments and subtle spec tweaks – most notably its environmentally friendly build.

Mendes’s 000JR-10E is Martin’s largest production run of 100% FSC certified guitars – complete with a gigbag made from recycled ocean plastic – and also marks the Stitches singer’s first official signature guitar.

(Image credit: Martin)

At its foundation, the acoustic features a slightly scaled-down 000 Junior 14 Fret body size composed from a Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides, which accommodate Martin’s scalloped X Brace pattern. The top wood flashes a special aging toner, too, which aims to exacerbate the vintage aesthetic.

Other appointments include a 24” scale length, 1.75” nut width, High Performance Taper neck and Fishman Sonitone electronics system.

As for Mendes’s special touches, each model features the image of a swallow inspired by the artist's tattoo laser etched on to the wings of the bridge, as well as the singer’s signature inlaid near the top of the fretboard.

Elsewhere, the 000JR-10E features a label sporting the Shawn Mendes Foundation sunburst logo, as well as hidden laser-etchings of Mendes’s lyrics, which have been strapped to places such as the bracing, under the bridge and under the rosette.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Martin ) (Image credit: Martin ) (Image credit: Martin ) (Image credit: Martin )

Not only is the guitar 100% environmentally friendly, it also marks a new partnership between the pair, with Martin making a contribution to the Wonder of Music Program at The Hospital for Sick Children presented by The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

The SickKids hospital (opens in new tab) is Canada’s most research-intensive hospital and the largest center for improving children’s health in Mendes’s home state of Toronto, Ontario. The Wonder of Music Program, meanwhile, works to support music therapy activities for young patients. Such activities include songwriting, music exposure and more.

Mendes, who is an avid guitar collector, said of his new model, “Creating this guitar alongside Martin has been a dream of mine. The signature we created together is not only something I’m proud of musically, but also because it aligns with my passion for sustainability, and supports the Shawn Foundation’s initiatives. I can’t wait to share a guitar I love with fans across the world.”

Shawn Mendes’ 000JR-10E signature edition will be available for $799.

For more info, visit Martin (opens in new tab).