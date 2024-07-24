“We've played around with this idea, which people don't do very often”: Martin has teamed up with Reverb for a unique limited-edition Custom GP Blonde – priced at $7,999 apiece

The premium Martin guitar, available only on Reverb, offers a new twist on one of Martin's signature body shapes

Product shot of the Reverb Select Martin Custom GP Blonde
(Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb)

Martin has teamed up with Reverb to present the Reverb Select Martin Custom GP Blonde, a limited edition premium guitar that can only be found on the Official Martin Guitar Reverb Shop.

“Given the success of the black guitar that we did [with Reverb] earlier in the year, which sold out really quick, we wanted to go in a different direction. For those who are familiar, we do a Grand Performance cutaway model. We've played around with this idea that you can do it in a non-cutaway [version], which people don't do very often,” says Martin VP of Product Management Fred Greene.

Image 1 of 4
Various closeups of the Reverb Select Martin Custom GP Blonde
(Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb)

