“We've played around with this idea, which people don't do very often”: Martin has teamed up with Reverb for a unique limited-edition Custom GP Blonde – priced at $7,999 apiece

Martin has teamed up with Reverb to present the Reverb Select Martin Custom GP Blonde, a limited edition premium guitar that can only be found on the Official Martin Guitar Reverb Shop.

“Given the success of the black guitar that we did [with Reverb] earlier in the year, which sold out really quick, we wanted to go in a different direction. For those who are familiar, we do a Grand Performance cutaway model. We've played around with this idea that you can do it in a non-cutaway [version], which people don't do very often,” says Martin VP of Product Management Fred Greene.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb) (Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb) (Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb) (Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb)

As a result, the new guitar has Martin's signature Grand Performance (GP) shape, minus the normal cutaway and pickguard, and combines “the best” features of the Dreadnought and 000 styles. According to Martin, this design choice was made to offer provide “comfort without sacrificing volume.”

It features Pacific big leaf flamed maple back and sides, a flamed maple two-piece neck, and Italian alpine spruce top. Further specs include intricate pearl inlays around the top and soundhole, select abalone trimming the binding and rosette, and Grover tuners.

“For a musician who's fronting a band, the style of guitar lends itself to really cut through the mix. The maple really gives you that quick attack with that fast decay on the back end of that, so it doesn't sound muddy. You can really hear it in that mix,” adds Greene.

Martin Guitars Blonde Maple Custom "GP" | Reverb Select Series Limited Edition - YouTube Watch On

Given the Custom GP Blonde's premium specs and limited availability, it's priced at $7,999. It's the latest in the line of high-end, Reverb-only Martin releases, which included the 1930 0012-42 Conversion and Custom M/0000 Satin Black. For more information, visit the Official Martin Guitar Reverb Shop.