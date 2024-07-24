“We've played around with this idea, which people don't do very often”: Martin has teamed up with Reverb for a unique limited-edition Custom GP Blonde – priced at $7,999 apiece

The premium Martin guitar, available only on Reverb, offers a new twist on one of Martin's signature body shapes
(Image credit: Martin Guitar/Reverb)
Martin has teamed up with Reverb to present the Reverb Select Martin Custom GP Blonde, a limited edition premium guitar that can only be found on the Official Martin Guitar Reverb Shop.
“Given the success of the black guitar that we did [with Reverb] earlier in the year, which sold out really quick, we wanted to go in a different direction. For those who are familiar, we do a Grand Performance cutaway model. We've played around with this idea that you can do it in a non-cutaway [version], which people don't do very often,” says Martin VP of Product Management Fred Greene.
Image 1 of 4
As a result, the new guitar has Martin's signature Grand Performance (GP) shape, minus the normal cutaway and pickguard, and combines “the best” features of the Dreadnought and 000 styles. According to Martin, this design choice was made to offer provide “comfort without sacrificing volume.”
It features Pacific big leaf flamed maple back and sides, a flamed maple two-piece neck, and Italian alpine spruce top. Further specs include intricate pearl inlays around the top and soundhole, select abalone trimming the binding and rosette, and Grover tuners.
“For a musician who's fronting a band, the style of guitar lends itself to really cut through the mix. The maple really gives you that quick attack with that fast decay on the back end of that, so it doesn't sound muddy. You can really hear it in that mix,” adds Greene.
Martin Guitars Blonde Maple Custom "GP" | Reverb Select Series Limited Edition - YouTube
Given the Custom GP Blonde's premium specs and limited availability, it's priced at $7,999. It's the latest in the line of high-end, Reverb-only Martin releases, which included the 1930 0012-42 Conversion and Custom M/0000 Satin Black. For more information, visit the Official Martin Guitar Reverb Shop.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.