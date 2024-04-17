“I didn’t want them to be traditional”: Martin's Satin Black M/0000 is the first of a Reverb-exclusive line of experimental builds – and a glimpse at the future of one of America’s oldest guitar brands

Martin Guitars has teamed up with Reverb on an exclusive Satin Black build of just 24 units, dubbed the M/0000.

The (extremely) limited-run build – priced at $4,999 – is based on one of the firm’s more contemporary shapes; its unique ‘M’ body style. This combines the Martin Jumbo footprint and the thickness of an OM model, creating a body that is notably wider and thinner than your standard acoustic guitar profile.

It’s all finished in a contemporary, yet classy, satin black paint job. “Black still rules when it comes to cool,” notes the listing.

However, while the ‘M’ body remains something of a departure from the norm – especially for a brand that is less than a decade off its 200th birthday – the tonewoods are more traditional, with mahogany back and sides and a spruce top.

(Image credit: Martin / Reverb.com)

Elsewhere, the aesthetic theme is continued with the other components, including a natural ebony fingerboard, bridge and bridge pins, plus a black Tusq saddle, a black nut and even black tuners. Then there’s a set of Fishman’s Infinity Matrix electronics.

Suffice to say, it stands out from the rest of Martin's line-up, with the closest thing being the M-36 ($3,499.99) – but the latter is a rosewood construction and the price tag doesn’t include the optional electronics, or that satin finish.

While, as mentioned, Martin has limited this particular production to just 24 builds, there is good news in that this appears to be merely the first in a run of Reverb-exclusive builds.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s more, Martin is clearly regarding the partnership as a chance to let its hair down a little on the design front, which is an exciting prospect for the renowned heritage builder.

“There are different consumers coming in now,” explains Martin’s VP of Product Management, Fred Greene in the clip above.

“The music has changed. The way people are using the guitars has changed. We’re trying to design products for those consumers. I felt like with the guitars we were going to do for Reverb, I wanted them to be unique, I didn’t want them to be traditional. I wanted to put a fresh twist on it but they’re kind of all anchored by traditional parts of the line at the same time.”

(Image credit: Martin / Reverb.com)

Obviously, Martin is not going to corner the young players’ market with a $5K custom guitar limited to 24 units, but these look great, and it will be interesting to see what new ideas and blueprints are produced by this range of experimental builds.

On that note, we don’t recognize that slotted head model that pops up in the video [at approx. 0:16] and looks like a little like a burst-finished take on the firm's 012-28 Modern Deluxe. A future inclusion, perhaps?

For more information and orders, head to Martin’s Reverb store.