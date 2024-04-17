“I didn’t want them to be traditional”: Martin's Satin Black M/0000 is the first of a Reverb-exclusive line of experimental builds – and a glimpse at the future of one of America’s oldest guitar brands

By Matt Parker
published

The acoustic giant’s stealthy new design is limited to just 24 units

Martin M/0000 Satin Black
(Image credit: Martin / Reverb.com)

Martin Guitars has teamed up with Reverb on an exclusive Satin Black build of just 24 units, dubbed the M/0000.

The (extremely) limited-run build – priced at $4,999 – is based on one of the firm’s more contemporary shapes; its unique ‘M’ body style. This combines the Martin Jumbo footprint and the thickness of an OM model, creating a body that is notably wider and thinner than your standard acoustic guitar profile.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.