Martin treats four X Series acoustics to opulent Macassar ebony tops

Martin has debuted new-look versions of four X Series acoustic guitars, which come equipped with luxuriously appointed Macassar ebony tops.

Three models from the existing X Series have been treated to the new top material – the Grand Performance single-cut, 000 and Dreadnought – with an additional revamped Little Martin X Special also joining the fold.

(Image credit: Martin)

And, while previous incarnations of Martin’s X Series acoustics are no stranger to the ebony offshoot – each of them have the option of coming equipped with Macassar back and sides – it’s the first time the wood has been used as a top material.

The results are, to put it bluntly, rather stunning, and, when compared to the line-standard solid Sitka spruce, HPL and Sapele alternatives, the instruments easily challenge for the title of ‘best-looking Martins’ currently around.

(Image credit: Martin)

Across the board, the spec sheets are largely the same, save the deviations in body shape and model size. The highly figured, high-pressure laminate Macassar tops are paired with Macassar back and sides, which house Martin’s X-Pattern bracing.

It’s a combination the X series has not seen before, having previously only offered rosewood, Macassar or mahogany back and side options to partner with the previously listed top materials.

Elsewhere, High Performance Taper ebony necks, topped with 20-fret ebony fingerboards, also make the cut, as do TUSQ saddles and nuts.

(Image credit: Martin)

Owing to the fluctuation in sizes, there are a variety of scale lengths on offer, the smallest of which belongs to the 23” Little Martin. In addition, the 000 model features a 24.9” scale, while the Dreadnought and GPC six-strings sport 25.4” scale lengths.

Much like the rest of the X Series, the guitars – with the exception of the Little Martin – also come loaded with Fishman MX electronics, which promise to provide tones worthy of the six-strings’ luxurious looks.

(Image credit: Martin)

Price-wise, the Little Martin is available for $349, while both the 000 and Dreadnought models will set you back $499. That just leaves the GPC, which is currently listing for $599.

To find out more, visit Guitar Center.

It’s the latest limited-edition holiday special we’ve seen on the virtual shelves of Guitar Center in recent days, after the retailer unveiled a stock of Fender American Ultra Denim models and a duo of Gibson Dark guitars.