Fender unveils Guitar Center-exclusive Denim American Ultra Stratocaster and Telecaster models

In spirit of all the Black Friday guitar deals currently populating the internet, Fender has teamed up with Guitar Center for a trio of exclusive, Denim-finished American Ultra Black Friday special models.

Arriving in the form of two new-look Stratocaster models and one Telecaster, the limited-edition electric guitars all stay true to the American Ultra blueprint that first came out in 2019, though manage to introduce some serious aesthetic intrigue by way of the unique Denim Burst colorway.

The elegant Denim Burst finish is accommodated by an ornate AA flame maple top – which in turn sits atop an ash or alder body – and is paired with a black-finished headstock and silver Fender logo.

Fender American Ultra Stratocaster HSS Denim (Image credit: Fender)

Other functional appointments found across the board include modern D-shaped maple necks with sculpted heels, as well as 22 medium jumbo frets situated on a striped ebony fretboard – a unique appointment that has been favored over the usual rosewood alternative found on orthodox American Ultras.

Each model also features a 25.5” scale length, 10”-14” compound radius, dot inlays, and a variation of Fender’s fifth-generation Ultra Noiseless pickups. While the Tele and SS-configured Strat feature model-specific vintage single-coils, the HSS-configured Strat sports a dual-coil overwound Double Tap bridge humbucker.

In terms of electronics, the three American Ultras feature Fender’s S-1 switch situated in the volume knob, which can be used to add the neck pickup to any switch position. In the HSS Strat, the switch also serves as a coil-splitter, and promises to provide a “hotter” single-coil sound.

Fender American Ultra Stratocaster Denim (Image credit: Fender)

Aside from the S-1 switch, the controls found on each axe are nothing out of the ordinary: on the Strats, a five-way blade switch works alongside two tone controls and a volume knob, while the Tele features a three-way switch and master knobs from tone and volume.

As for hardware, the Strats come equipped with the expected two-point deluxe synchronized tremolo system and the Tele flashes a fixed bridge with individual string saddles. Finishing touches include locking tuners, black pickguards and bone nuts.

Fender American Ultra Telecaster Denim (Image credit: Fender)

The HSS Stratocaster is available now for $2,549, while the regular Strat and Tele are both available for $2,499.

To find out more, head over to Guitar Center, or visit our Guitar Center Black Friday deals guide to keep up to date with all of the retailer's Black Friday offers.