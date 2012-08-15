Massive, Limited-Edition 'Kiss Monster Book' Costs $4,250

On August 21, Kiss will publish what they're calling "the largest rock book ever to be published."

Kiss Monster Book is 3 feet tall, 2.5 feet wide and 2 inches thick.

The launch price? An equally massive $4,250.

"This book is way beyond my expectations," says Paul Stanley. "The photos are incredible at this size. It's not a coffee table book, it's a coffee table!"

The limited-edition book chronicles Kiss' 40-year career and includes 127 photos by renowned rock photographers, including never-before-seen images from the band's archives.

Only 1,000 copies of Kiss Monster Book will be made; each copy is individually signed, dated and numbered by the four members of the current lineup of Kiss. The books were printed in high-definition links by one of the world’s finest large-format printers, and they were hand stitched-and-bound in Italy by the same binder used by The Vatican. (Does the Pope know about this?) There are 10 different covers with matching signature pages; buyers can choose their cover when they place their order.

Kiss worked closely with the publishers and chose the best and rarest images. The photos include unseen gems, 35mm slides, famous moments and new pictures that bring the band right up-to-date. It includes photos from Richard Aaron, Fin Costello, Bob Gruen, Ross Halfin, Tom Hill, Steve Jennings and more.

The band will officially launch the book 2 to 4 p.m. August 21 at the Viper Room in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit kissmonsterbook.com and the official Kiss website.