Mastodon and Feist to Cover Each Other for Record Store Day

After meeting at a taping of Later... With Jools Holland, it looks like the meant-to-be pair of Feist and Mastodon will actually be doing a bit of collaborating after all.

Mastodon's Troy Saunders confirmed as much in an interview with MTV News Canada (which you can see below,) in which he revealed the Mastodon would be covering a Feist song and vice versa for a split 7" to be released on next year's Record Store Day.

On meeting Mastodon on Later..., Feist said: "Brent [Hinds] and I were nodding at each other, and he's like, 'Nice riff,' and I'm like 'Nice tone.' So backstage I'm thinking about letting these two worlds collide, how they should collide, so I'm like 'How about Metals meeting metal? Brent was like, 'Well, I do like that 'Bad in Each Other' song, I could see that.' Maybe now I will look into learning to cover 'Oblivion'… or anything off [The Hunter]. That album's amazing."