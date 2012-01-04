Video: Singer Feist Covers Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" Live with Slash Lookalike

Singer and Broken Social Scene member Feist recently threw her fans a curveball, covering Guns N' Roses' epic ballad "November Rain" as part of an encore during a recent show in Mexico City.

In the fan-filmed footage below, you'll notice she even enlisted a Slash lookalike to take the performance over the top.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time we've talked about Feist recently, as she and Mastodon have plans for a split single for this year's Record Store Day. The 7-inch single will feature each act covering a song by the other and will be available on April 21.