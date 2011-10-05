Mastodon, Chickenfoot Crack U.S. Top 10

There's been a lot of positive news for guitar music this fall in the charts, and it's safe to say that September was one of the stronger months for six-string-heavy releases in recent memory.

Two releases that closed out the month with September 27 releases were Chickenfoot's Chickenfoot III and Mastodon's The Hunter, both of which cracked the Billboard Top 10 this week.

Chickenfoot III moved somewhere in the neighborhood of 42,000 copies to land at the No. 9 spot, while The Hunter sold just over 39,000 copies, landing one space behind Chickenfoot at No. 10 on the charts.