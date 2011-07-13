Mastodon Post Trailer for New Album, 'The Hunter'

Mastodon have just released a trailer for their forthcoming new album, The Hunter. The trailer, which can be viewed below, features an audio sample of the track "Black Tongue."

Mastodon are expected to release The Hunter sometime this fall via Reprise Records.

The Hunter was recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles with producer Mike Elizondo (Avenged Sevenfold).

Mastodon have also recently released a new track and video as part of Adult Swim's Singles Program. To watch the video and find out how to download the song, click here.

The band recently unveiled the album's artwork, which can be seen here.