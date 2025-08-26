“All that we accomplished after that first fistfight in the van 25 years ago. I didn’t think you’d be taken from us like this”: Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher issues first public statement following Brent Hinds' death

Brent Hinds (left) and Bill Kelliher (right) perform with Mastodon on Day 1 of the Heavy Montreal Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 6, 2016 in Montreal, Canada

Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher has made his first statement following the tragic death of his former bandmate Brent Hinds last week in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 51.

“It’s been hard to get a grip on my emotions this week,” Kelliher wrote on social media. “We had our good and bad times just like in any relationship. All that we accomplished after that first fistfight in the van 25 years ago. I didn’t think you’d be taken from us like this, absolute loss of a true one of a kind guitar wizard extraordinaire.

The statement continues, “Keeping up with you taught me a lot. You were a brother, we were a family, you were a wild man not to be tamed, you could f*ck up bowling ball with a feather.

“You weren’t perfect but you were always DIRTY-B!! Your vagabond/gypsy/wild child lives on through your music, I will miss your crazy ass Manimal.”

Brann Dailor, Mastodon's drummer, publicly addressed Hinds' death at the Alaska State Fair on Friday, August 22, delivering a speech that focused on the group's relationship with Hinds and his long-standing legacy.

Furthermore, the band posted a public statement on social media, saying they are “heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”

Hinds, one of Mastodon's co-founders and co-leaders for a quarter of a century, played a pivotal role in pushing the boundaries of metal guitar and cementing the band as a trailblazer in the genre.

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from all corners of the guitar world, honoring his life and further cementing his far-reaching legacy.