Atlanta police release further details of Brent Hinds' fatal motorcycle accident

Several details surrounding the fatal motorcycle accident on August 20 that led to the death of former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds have been revealed.

In a police report filed by the Atlanta Police Department, new details have emerged that state Hinds was riding a Harley Davidson on the night he was hit by a BMW SUV. The driver reportedly “failed to yield while turning left [at the intersection of Memorial Drive SE and Boulevard SE, near downtown Atlanta] and collided into the male victim.”

As per newly released witness statements, the driver of the SUV was “positive the light was green” when she turned and remained at the scene until police arrived. However, a witness told responding officers that the light appeared to be red and that, while Hinds was “driving fast,” the driver of the SUV did not have the right of way and failed to yield in time.

The police report confirms that when the responding officer arrived on the scene, Hinds was still “breathing and moving with visible injuries to his head, arms, and torso,” and ultimately perished due to these injuries at the hospital.

While details of his funeral have not yet been publicly announced, the lauded guitarist's obituary states that a “celebration of life will be held in Atlanta at a later date” and that, “in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alabama School of Fine Arts.”

As for Mastodon, the band recently honored Hinds onstage at their first live performance since the guitarist's death. Bill Kelliher, Hinds former guitar foil, also shared a personal tribute to Hinds.