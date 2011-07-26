Updated: Mastodon Post New Song, Video for "Black Tongue"

Mastodon have just posted the video for their new song, "Black Tongue," which comes from their upcoming album, The Hunter. You can watch the video below.

Mastodon are expected to release The Hunter sometime this fall via Reprise Records.

The Hunter was recorded in Atlanta and Los Angeles with producer Mike Elizondo (Avenged Sevenfold).

Mastodon have also recently released a new track and video as part of Adult Swim's Singles Program. To watch the video and find out how to download the song, click here.