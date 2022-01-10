Mastro Valvola launches the OFF1, a three-in-one octave, fuzz and ladder filter pedal

Italian effects purveyor Mastro Valvola has unveiled a new three-in-one octave, fuzz and ladder filter pedal, the OFF1.

Internally, the OFF1 consists of three individual analog circuits in series – one for each of the three effects – and these can either be used in isolation or in combination with one another for a massive variety of sounds.

The octave circuit consists simply of a wet-dry signal balance knob, and two pots controlling one and two octaves below the originally played note. These can be dialed separately, offering plenty of octave-enhanced tones.

“Capable of producing a wide range of tones from every fuzz era”, according to Mastro Valvola, the OFF1's fuzz circuit is controlled via Gain, Tone and Volume knobs, as well as an Octave Up effect, which offers an late-'60s/early-'70s-style octave doubling effect. This can be set using either the toggle switch or left-hand footswitch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mastro Valvola) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mastro Valvola)

And finally, the “synth-style” filter circuit is controlled by Cutoff and Resonance pots, though the former can also be dialed using an expression pedal via a dedicated jack on the rear of the pedal.

Additionally, the pedal's two footswitches – which engage the Octave and Fuzz circuits, respectively – can be used in either latching or momentary mode for greater control.

The OFF1 is available now for €290 (approx. $330). For more information, head to Mastro Valvola.