Mateus Asato rips it up with Brazilian metal band Oficina G3 in livestream concert

We’re all eagerly awaiting Mateus Asato’s new solo album, but for now we can bide our time with this footage of him ripping it up on electric guitar with long-running Brazilian metal band Oficina G3 during their recent livestream concert.

Asato had previously teased the performance with a photo on Instagram of his signature Suhr electric guitar alongside Oficina G3 guitarist Juninho Afram’s signature Tagima, leading to online speculation he might be collaborating with the band.

Now, Oficina G3 has released video of two songs performed with Asato, Ele Vive and Ate Quando.

The band has clearly been a major influence on Asato, who wrote on Instagram that he wanted to “go back to 2004 just to show this video to the dazzled dream boy who started his musical steps watered to the Oficina soundtrack.”

He continued, “What an honor to have participated in such a special moment during these days with people who are not only excellent musicians, but exemplary humans.”

You can check out both songs above.