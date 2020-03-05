Matt Bellamy and Graham Coxon supergroup The Jaded Hearts Club release debut single

The Jaded Hearts Club, a supergroup headlined by Blur’s Graham Coxon, Muse’s Matt Bellamy (here trading in his Manson electric guitar for a Hofner bass) and the Last Shadow Puppet’s Miles Kane, have released their debut single, a cover of the Isley Brothers’ 1962 classic, Nobody But Me.

The outfit, rounded out by guitarist Jamie Davis and Zutons drummer Sean Payne, have performed live under the name Dr. Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band, sometimes with guests including Jet’s Nic Cester, Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves’ Ilan Rubin and Bellamy’s Muse bandmates Dominic Howard and Christopher Wolstenholme.

Their live sets, suitably, have featured plenty of Beatles covers – and once included an appearance by Sir Paul McCartney himself.

Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend Matt Bellamy A photo posted by @mattbellamy on Jan 16, 2018 at 9:48pm PST

Said Bellamy about the group, “I read somewhere recently, which made me laugh, that rock is the new jazz.

“It’s becoming an esoteric genre, but still with huge historical and cultural importance. Like jazz, which often reinvents old songs, the Jaded Hearts Club is continuing the tradition of how bands like the Beatles and the Stones started out – finding great soul and blues standards and recording them in a more modern style.”

