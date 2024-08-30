“For me, seven-strings are uncomfortable to play and I don’t find them aesthetically pleasing. They just don’t look sexy to me!” Fusion virtuoso Matteo Mancuso on why he prefers baritones to seven-string guitars

Mancuso worked with famed Italian luthier Bruno Bacci to bring his baritone guitar concept to life

Matteo Mancuso has quickly emerged as one of the brightest rising stars of the jazz fusion world. His latest track, Paul Position, is a tasty menagerie of genres, ranging from country swing to prog rock, and everything in between.

Aside from his obvious talent, this track's centerpiece is the six-string Bacci baritone that Mancuso employs for tonal beefiness, because he actively wanted to avoid playing a seven-string.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.