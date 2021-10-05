Trending

Mattoverse Electronics' tricked-out new phaser pedal is more than Just a Phase

By

This pedal's eight digitally controlled waveforms give it an enticing variety of sounds

Mattoverse Electronics' Just a Phase pedal
(Image credit: Mattoverse Electronics)

Wisconsin-based pedal maker Mattoverse Electronics has made some interesting promises with its pedals before. 

Now, the company that once released a pedal that aimed to make your guitar sound like "absolute garbage" has released one that's proudly named Just a Phase. With a feature set like this one though, we reckon this neatly designed phaser pedal will be a pedalboard keeper. 

The Just a Phase pedal boasts eight digitally controlled waveforms, selectable via a dial. On one end of the sonic spectrum lies your classic swirl, but Mattoverse also promises, with further exploration, some tougher square and ramp waveforms that verge on harmonic tremolo territory.

Elsewhere, the pedal features control knobs for character/depth and rate, and a second footswitch for tap tempo.

The Mattoverse Just a Phase pedal runs on 9V DC power, comes in Silver Sparkle and White Texture finishes, and rings up at $189. An optional clear acrylic faceplate, though, brings the price up to $209.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Mattoverse Electronics.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.