The AirTrash Will Make Your Guitar Sound like “Absolute Garbage”

Mattoverse Electronics has introduced the AirTrash, a new pedal for guitar or bass that, in the company’s words, sounds like “absolute garbage.” A fuzz pedal at heart, the AirTrash is sensitive to pick attack and changes in instrument volume, and creates massive sonic chaos in response.

While the pedal’s sounds are somewhat indefinable, Mattoverse lovingly describes the stompbox as a “simple, impractical and disgusting beast.” To hear the AirTrash for yourself, check out the short demo video below.

The AirTrash is available for $119.

For more information, head over to mattoverse.com.