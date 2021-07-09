Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin dissect key Beatles tracks in new trailer for McCartney 3,2,1

A new trailer has been released for McCartney 3,2,1, an upcoming six-part documentary series in which Paul McCartney breaks down The Beatles music and his solo work with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

The clip shows the music veterans dissecting classic Beatles tunes including Come Together, With A Little Help From My Friends, All My Loving and In My Life. Check it out below.

“In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, the documentary gives a front-row seat to Paul and Rick in an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives,” a series synopsis says.

Adds Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, “Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life's work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music.

“To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

The series is set to premiere July 16. For more information, head to Paul McCartney's website.

Earlier this year, Macca released McCartney III Imagined, an all-star collaborative remix of his recent McCartney III album, featuring the likes of St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin and more.