Mdou Moctar breaks out the wah for sizzling new song, Nakanegh Dich

By published

The previously unreleased studio outtake is set to appear on the forthcoming deluxe digital edition of Moctar's 2021 album, Afrique Victime

Mikey Coltun (left) and Mdou Moctar perform on the Hydro Quebec stage at Place D'Youville during Day 4 of the 52nd Festival D'été Quebec on July 7, 2019 in Quebec City, Canada
(Image credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Nigerien electric guitar master Mdou Moctar broke through in a big way last year with his stellar album, Afrique Victime.

Now, Moctar has announced a deluxe digital edition of the album that features nine previously unreleased recordings, and will be released by Matador on February 24. Among these recordings is the Afrique Victime outtake Nakanegh Dich, which you can check out below.

Nakanegh Dich is a typically exhilarating, up-tempo romp highlighted by a beautiful extended intro and fiery closing solo that – in a first for Moctar – are both drenched in a healthy helping of swirling wah effects. 

“This is Mdou's very first time using a wah pedal,” explained Moctar's bassist, Mikey Coltun, in a press release. “At some point, Mdou called Rob [Schnapf] into the studio and asked him to control the wah with his foot while [he] shredded a solo.”

The deluxe edition of Afrique Victime caps off a whirlwind nine months for Moctar, which have seen him win critical plaudits for his record and go viral for a series of stunning live videos, showing the guitarist and his band blazing through mini-sets in front of a house on the outskirts of Niamey, Niger and on the banks of the Niger River, among other unique locales.

Moctar explained to Guitar World last year that he prefers concerts – regardless of where they take place – to the studio environment, saying that the latter is not as conducive for his creativity.

"The studio obstructs me a lot," he said. "In a concert, everyone is singing and everyone is dancing. It is not just you. It’s not just your energy, it is the energy of everyone. 

“The studio is a different energy. Everybody listens to you, and only you. You have to do something special, just you! In a concert, the people push you to do something you could not do before.”

To presave or preorder the digital deluxe edition of Afrique Victime, stop by Moctar's website.

The cover of the deluxe digital edition of Mdou Moctar's album, Afrique Victime

(Image credit: Matador Records)

Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime Digital Deluxe Edition:

1. Chismiten
2. Taliat
3. Ya Habibti
4. Tala Tannam
5. Untitled
6. Asdikte Akal
7. Layla
8. Afrique Victime
9. Bismilahi Atagah
10. Chismiten (Demo)
11. Taliat (Live)
12. Ya Habibti (Demo)
13. Tala Tannam (Demo)
14. Asdikte Akal (Live)
15. Layla (Live)
16. Afrique Victime (Live)
17. Bismilahi Atagah (Demo)
18. Nakanegh Dich (Demo)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.