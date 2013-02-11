Meet Brad Tolinski, Author of 'Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page,' Wednesday at the Apple Store in SoHo, NYC

Be part of the audience of a live taping of the Apple "Meet the Author" series featuring Brad Tolinski, editor-in-chief of Guitar World magazine, as he discusses his new book, Light & Shade, Conversations with Jimmy Page.

This event will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, at the Apple Store in SoHo, 103 Prince St., New York. Space is limited, so get there early!

This “oral autobiography” of Jimmy Page, the intensely private mastermind behind Led Zeppelin — one of the most enduring bands in rock history — is the most complete and revelatory portrait of the legendary guitarist ever published.

More than 30 years after disbanding in 1980, Led Zeppelin continues to be celebrated for its artistic achievements, broad musical influence and commercial success. The band's notorious exploits have been chronicled in bestselling books; yet none of the individual members of the band has penned a memoir nor cooperated to any degree with the press or a biographer. In Light & Shade, Page, the band’s most reticent and inscrutable member, opens up to Tolinski, for the first time exploring his remarkable life and musical journey in great depth and intimate detail.

As editor-in-chief of Guitar World, the world's best-selling magazine for musicians, Tolinski has had the opportunity to interview and profile some of music's greatest guitarists, including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Eddie Van Halen, Jack White and Jeff Beck. Join Tolinski at this event as he speaks about Light & Shade.

For more information about this event, visit apple.com/retail/soho. For more about Light & Shade,, head here.