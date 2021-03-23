Meet Me @ the Altar release riff-heavy pop-punk female empowerment anthem, Hit Like A Girl

East Coast pop-punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar have shared feelgood new single, Hit Like A Girl.

An anthem of female empowerment, the track – which coincides with Women's History Month – is inspired by thousands of posts shared by women online, detailing what being a woman means to them.

Supported by an array of easycore-style guitar riffs courtesy of guitarist Téa Campbell and galloping, breakdown-esque rhythms from drummer Ada Juarez, vocalist Edith Johnson evokes nothing but positivity with a set of defiant lyrics.

Hit Like A Girl is the trio's second track released on Fueled By Ramen, following Garden, which dropped back in May 2020.

“People are so supportive of us on social media,” the band explain. “It's really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don't even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they're just cheering us on.

“It's really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn't have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans.”