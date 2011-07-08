Megadeth Announce New Album Title

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has revealed in a new interview that the forthcoming Megadeth album will be titled TH1RT3EN.

"It’s going to be called TH1RT3EN," Mustaine told DJ Tom Russell of Rock Radio. "I started playing guitar at 13 and this is our 13th record and I was born on the 13th. As soon as I said I was going to call it 13 I started noticing 13 everywhere. They never used to have 13th floors in hotels but now they have them again."

You can watch the full interview, which took place backstage at the Sonisphere festival in Knebworth, England, earlier today, below.

TH1RT3EN will be released this fall via Roadrunner Records.

The 25 Anniversary Edition of Megadeth's classic album Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? will be released this coming Tuesday, July 12, via Capitol/EMI.