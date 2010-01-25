Megadeth Announce 'Rust In Peace' 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

We've just received word that Megadeth will join forces with Testament and Exodus for a month-long jaunt that will find these thrash titans crisscrossing the nation on the Rust in Peace 20th anniversary tour. These will be incredibly special shows that will delight Megadeth fans, as the band will be playing their landmark, genre-defining album, 1990’s Rust in Peace, in its entirety, in addition to other Megadeth set list favorites.

Megadeth’s latest, Endgame, was released in September 2009 and received some of the highest critical accolades of the band’s career.

The tour will kick off on March 1 in Spokane, WA and will run through the end of the month. The dates are as follows, with tickets going on sale this Friday, January 29.