Watch Dave Mustaine jam Megadeth classics with fans at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp

It's undoubtedly a busy time at the Megadeth camp right now – what with a new album on the way and all – but Dave Mustaine still found time to take part in this month's Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, jamming several of the band's classics with a lucky group of campers.

Appearing at the camp at Deerfield Beach, Florida, the guitarist lent his skills to a group of Megadeth fans as they jammed tracks including Symphony of Destruction and A Tout Le Monde. Very kindly, Mustaine assumes rhythm duties for the jam, allowing an unnamed guitarist and diehard Megadeth fan to shred leads.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is a monthly event that provides fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet and jam with their musical idols.

Besides Dave Mustaine, this month's camp saw attendance from Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain, Deep Purple's Steve Morse and Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, who is currently recovering from open-heart surgery after suffering an aortic aneurysm onstage last year.

Attendees of next month's camp will be able to jam and perform with Kim Thayil of Soundgarden and Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains.

Created 26 years ago by David Fishof – a successful sports agent, producer, promoter, and manager – each monthly camp sees attendees join a band that's mentored by high-profile musicians, and culminates in a final performance with these artists. Past venues for these performances have included London's Abbey Road Studios, Hollywood's Whisky A Go Go, and the Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is the focus of Rock Camp: The Movie, a critically acclaimed 2021 documentary which follows four real people as they attend the camp, and share stages with a host of rockers including Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, Sammy Hagar and more.

Megadeth are slated to release their 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead this spring, as revealed in their recent tour announcement for the second leg of the Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames.