Kim Thayil and Jerry Cantrell join forces to lead upcoming Sounds of Seattle rock camp

Alice in Chains electric guitar hero Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil are set to co-lead a rock camp titled, appropriately enough, the Sounds of Seattle.

Set to take place over Presidents' Day weekend, February 17-20, 2022, in Los Angeles, the camp will also feature original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen. The event is presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.

“The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular," Thayil said of the camp in a press release. "I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and re-engage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n Roll Fantasy Camp.”

(Image credit: Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp)

In addition to learning from and jamming with the grunge legends, the camp will provide attendees with the opportunity to perform publicly at legendary Hollywood venues The Viper Room and The Whisky-A-Go-Go.

Other instructors at the camp include Jane's Addiction/Porno for Pyros drummer Stephen Perkins, Nickelback bass guitar man Mike Kroeger, Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning and other hard rock luminaries.

For more info and to book your own spot, stop by Rock Camp.