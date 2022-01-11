Megadeth and Lamb of God announce new Metal Tour of the Year dates for 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second leg of their co-headline tour, dubbed Metal Tour of the Year.

Trivium will again support the two metal juggernauts, alongside Swedish metallers In Flames. The latter replace Hatebreed, who appeared on the first leg of the tour in 2021.

The tour's first leg was initially announced in 2020 with In Flames on the bill, though after its postponement due to the pandemic and subsequent rescheduled dates, the Swedish outfit could no longer join owing to travel restrictions in place at the time.

Commencing April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, the tour's 23-date second leg will make stops in Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Kansas City and Pittsburgh among others, before wrapping up May 15 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world – live and loud,” says Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine. “Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going to be even better. Do not miss out.”

Adds Trivium frontman Matt Heafy: “The Metal Tour of the Year was one of the strongest, most incredible tours in ages – its namesake is nothing but accurate. How do you follow that up? By doing it again – even bigger, even better, and have it play everywhere it didn't on the first leg. MTOTYII – let's do this.”

The Metal Tour of the Year is part of Live Nation's Live Stubs initiative, which provides digital, collectible ticket stubs in the form of NFTs to ticket holders. These Live Stubs will be automatically included with tickets for select shows, and fans will be able to view, share, gift, trade and resell their stubs on Live Nation.

These stubs are “collectors items” and will not replace the digital tickets required to physically enter a live show.

Check out the full list of dates for the Metal Tour of the Year's second leg below.

Sat Apr 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

Sun Apr 10 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

Tue Apr 12 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Thu Apr 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center

Fri Apr 15 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

Sat Apr 16 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Tue Apr 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Thu Apr 21 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fri Apr 22 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sun Apr 24 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Apr 26 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Wed Apr 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Fri Apr 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Apr 30 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center* No Trivium

Tue May 03 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Wed May 04 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri May 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 07 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Mon May 09 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Tue May 10 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Thu May 12 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

Fri May 13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 15 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

With Megadeth reportedly slated to released their 16th studio album The Sick, the Dying and the Dead this spring, and Trivium having released their 10th full-length In the Court of the Dragon in October, it's likely the tour will play host to some live song debuts.

Tickets go on general sale from 10AM local time on Friday, January 14. For more info, head to the Metal Tour of the Year website.