“Learn how to play – because if you can’t play, you’ll find a pedal and you’ll cheat”: Dave Mustaine on guitar collecting, switching to Quad Cortex and why some players are “living a lie” with stompboxes

By
( )
published

The Megadeth man recounts his longstanding love for Seymour Duncan humbuckers and why he’s finally – at the age of 62 – just getting the gear-collecting bug

Dave Mustaine live onstage with his signature Gibson V, Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead is visible in the background
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Until recently, Dave Mustaine didn’t seek out electric guitars; the guitars sought him out, with endorsements from Jackson, Dean, ESP and now Gibson providing the arsenal for Megadeth’s state-of-the-art metal guitar sound.

But things have changed. This artist relationship with Gibson has awakened the collector in him, and now it’s time to stop, look around and smell the nitrocellulose. Here, he discusses a life in gear, the electric guitars he most misses, his guitar amp philosophy, the advice he has for all players, and why he is now smitten by the amp modeler.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.